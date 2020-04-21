Kate Middleton writes letter to ‘inspirational’ staff at children’s hospital battling COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Middleton is thinking of health care workers who are tackling one of the toughest jobs during the coronavirus pandemic - caring for sick children in the hospital.

Evelina London Children’s Hospital took to Twitter on Monday to tweet a letter the Duchess of Cambridge wrote to them dated April 14.

“It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers,” they shared.

In the letter, the mother of three wrote, “I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time.”

PRINCE PHILIP THANKS KEY WORKERS FIGHTING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN RARE STATEMENT

PRINCE WILLIAM REVEALS CONCERNS FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH, PRINCE PHILIP AMID CORONAVIRUS: 'IT DOES WORRY ME'

“It is heartbreaking to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances,” she continued. “You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.”

Middleton, who became the patron of the central London hospital in December 2018, also wrote, “You are now facing the additional pressure of carding for adult COVID-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

“Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives,” the British royal shared. “Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you. This comes with my very best wishes for the good health of you and your families over the coming weeks.”

Middleton and her husband Prince William are doing all they can to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

KATE MIDDLETON IS 'VERY STRICT ON SCREEN TIME’ WITH HER CHILDREN DURING QUARANTINE, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON PIVOT CHARITY TO FOCUS ON CORONAVIRUS RELIEF AID

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge updated their charitable foundation's website and announced that it “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the U.K.”

In the coming weeks, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will work "to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families, do all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs, and playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis."

The couple has been showing their support for the frontline workers in the health care industry. They have been making phone calls to different hospitals in the U.K. to thank the health care professionals for their bravery and hard work during the outbreak.

“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” William told doctors and nurses at the Burton hospital, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

PRINCE WILLIAM SAYS BRITAIN ‘AT ITS BEST WHEN FACED WITH A CRISIS’ AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM WISH A HAPPY EASTER TO STUDENTS, STAFF IN SWEET VIDEO CHAT

“I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job. The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

William and Middleton also made video calls to teachers who are keeping schools open for children of essential workers.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.