Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton returns to St. Patrick’s Day parade as colonel after battling cancer

The Princess of Wales returned to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards without her husband Prince William

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
"Colonel Catherine" is back.

Kate Middleton attended the Irish Guards’ annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17 at the Wellington Barracks in London. The Princess of Wales missed the procession in 2024 as she was recovering from what Kensington Palace described as a "planned abdominal surgery." On March 22 of that year, the 43-year-old announced she had cancer.

A beaming Kate led the parade this year and was spotted taking part in the day’s traditions. She took the salute, inspected the front rank, handed out shamrocks and raised a pint of Guinness.

KATE MIDDLETON PUTS FOOT DOWN WITH ROYAL CHILDREN, ‘BARBARIC’ RITUAL: EXPERT

Kate Middleton walking next to men in uniform in a dark green coat during the St. Patrick's Day parade

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025, in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This year also marked the first time that the 43-year-old attended the festivities in her role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards without her husband, Prince William, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the princess took over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 from William. That year, King Charles III ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

WATCH:  IT'S NICE TO SEE THE NORMALITY BACK FROM KATE MIDDLETON: NEIL SEAN

The prince had served as Colonel of the Irish Guards since 2011. That year, he wore the unit’s scarlet tunic uniform when he married Kate. 

The princess made her first solo military engagement as a senior member of the royal family when she stepped in for William at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2012. On that day, she handed out shamrocks to servicemen and met with soldiers.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

According to the outlet, William and Kate didn’t spend St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards in 2020 because most of the regiment was deployed overseas. In 2021, the celebration was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple made their royal return in 2022.

Kate Middleton handing out shamrocks to a soldier.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, upholds the tradition of presenting shamrocks to the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025, in London. (Getty Images)

In September, Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she shared. 

Kate Middleton patting an Irish wolfhound.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Turlough Mór, the Irish Wolfhound regimental mascot, alongside members of the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess continued. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton announced in September that she was "cancer free" after completing chemotherapy treatments. (Will Warr)

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion have been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Kate Middleton standing in a fitted green coat with matching hat and shamrocks pinned to her.

The Princess of Wales presented medals to soldiers of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day at Wellington Barracks in London, March 17, 2025. (Raid Necati Aslm/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Jan. 14, it was revealed that she was "in remission."

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she shared on social media at the time. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

For the New Year, Kate returned to royal duties in full force.

A close-up of Kate Middleton smiling.

The princess made her first solo military engagement as a senior member of the royal family when she stepped in for William at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2012. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti previously told Fox News Digital that the princess will continue to prioritize her health and family.

"Now that she’s cancer-free, her next steps involve a balance between maintaining her health and resuming royal duties," he said.

Sacerdoti noted that she’ll "continue to focus on causes like mental health and children’s development."

A close-up of Kate MIddleton in a suit standing next to Kate Middleton in a red dress and matching hat.

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"Her candidness has strengthened her connection with the public and set a precedent for the monarchy in handling personal issues with grace and openness," he said.

