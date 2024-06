Kate Middleton is determined to dazzle with a new royal appearance – if her health allows it.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales, who is currently battling cancer, is eager to appear at the Wimbledon tennis championships, which take place next week.

"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," Fordwich claimed. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

KATE MIDDLETON, ROYAL FAMILY 'TIGHT-LIPPED' ABOUT HER CANCER TREATMENT, EXPERT CLAIMS: 'NOBODY REALLY KNOWS'

Fordwich’s claims came a day before the All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport on Thursday that they would give the princess "as much flexibility as possible" as she continues her cancer treatment. This could involve delaying the decision on who would present the trophies until the morning of the finals.

If the 42-year-old were to attend, she would present trophies to the men’s and women’s singles champions.



Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Middleton has been cautious about attending royal engagements as she prioritizes her recovery.

"When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Colour festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy," Fordwich explained. "Glamorous and gorgeous as ever, she was not her ebullient self."

"She later took time to rest whilst Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert," Fordwich shared.

"She [wasn’t] expected to attend events related to the state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan this week when they arrived on Tuesday. However, Prince William… [attended] a formal Buckingham Palace ceremony with them."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the outlet, the Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Club since 2016. She makes regular appearances with her family in the Royal Box and traditionally presents the trophies.

Middleton’s presentation of the trophies is considered a significant, highly treasured moment, not only for the royal family, but for the players.

The "potential optics" of the princess handing over an award to a Russian player "and the propaganda boost it would give to Vladimir Putin" was one of the reasons the All England Club chose to ban Russians from the championship following the invasion of Ukraine two years ago, the outlet reported.

Kensington Palace is not confirming any potential engagements the princess might make. The palace has also remained silent on whether she will appear at Wimbledon.

The Telegraph noted that the All England Club has not finalized alternative plans for the trophy presentation. However, it is likely another royal or Jevans herself will take Middleton’s place this year.

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," said Jevans. "We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time, if necessary," Jevans continued. "We’re staying flexible. When we hear, we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do."

According to the outlet, 10 royals have presented the Wimbledon trophies since King George V was the club’s first president in 1907, when he was a prince.

The All England Club no longer has a president after the Duke of Kent stepped down three years ago. Middleton took over the role of patron from Queen Elizabeth II, who served as a patron from 1952 to 2016.

On June 15, the Princess of Wales was met by roaring crowds as she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in London. The military parade marked her first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The annual event was also a show of stability by the monarchy after a testing few months in which both King Charles III and Middleton, wife of the heir to the throne, have been sidelined by cancer treatment.

Middleton disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ahead of Middleton's Trooping the Colour appearance, the princess announced in a statement that she is "not out of the woods yet." Officials stressed that the event didn't herald a full return to public life.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said, adding that she faces "a few more months" of treatment.