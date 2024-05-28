Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
TV shows ending in 2024: 'Yellowstone,' 'Young Sheldon' and more
Despite their popularity, many fan favorite television shows are coming to an end in 2024 after getting canceled, including "Young Sheldon" and "Yellowstone."
- After five seasons, "Yellowstone" is coming to an end. Led by Kevin Costner, the successful drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. It is still unclear when the final episodes will air.read more
- "Young Sheldon" has officially gone off the air, after seven seasons. The show aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024 and had over 140 episodes, with the final episode airing on May 16.read more
- After 14 years on CBS, "Blue Bloods" is in its last season. Since making its debut in 2010, the Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg-led drama has filmed nearly 300 episodes, and will air its final episode in December 2024.read more
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has come to an end after 24 years and 12 seasons on MAX. Larry David played a fictional version of himself for 120 episodes since the first season premiered in 2000, with the final episode airing in April 2024.read more
- Starring Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant" aired for two seasons on MAX before its cancellation. Its final episode aired in May 2022, with Variety confirming in January 2024 it will not be returning for a third season following the hiatus.read more
- Netflix's "Cobra Kai," which followed the characters of "The Karate Kid," has been canceled, with the upcoming fifth season being its last. The show began in 2018, with the last episodes set to drop on Netflix in 2025.read more
- "Quantum Leap," the reboot of the popular '80s show, has been canceled after two seasons. The show began in September 2022 and aired its last episode in February 2024.read more
- After three seasons and 54 episodes, "NCIS: Hawai'i" has been canceled. Vanessa Lachey starred in the show from September 2021 to May 2024.read more
- After three seasons and 41 episodes, "CSI: Vegas" is coming to an end. The show premiered in October 2021 and the final episode aired in May 2024.read more
- The "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff, "Station 19," is coming to an end after seven years and 109 episodes. The show premiered in March 2018 and its final episode aired in May 2024.read more
- "Grown-ish" premiered in January 2018 as a spinoff to "Black-ish." After six seasons, the final episode aired on May 22.read more
- "Star Trek: Discovery" is coming to an end after five seasons and 65 episodes. The first episode aired in September 2017, with the final episode airing seven years later on May 30.read more
- The reboot of the popular '80s show with the same name, "Magnum P.I.," is ending after its fifth season. The show began in September 2018 and, after seven years and 96 episodes, aired its final episode on Jan. 3.read more
- "The Witcher," the Netflix drama based on a video game, is ending after five seasons and 25 episodes. The Emmy and BAFTA-nominated show premiered in December 2019, with its final episode airing later this year.read more
- "Wolf Pack," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, was canceled after one season, due to the Hollywood strikes delaying production. The final episode aired on March 16, 2023.read more
TV shows ending in 2024: 'Yellowstone,' 'Young Sheldon' and more
Despite their popularity, many fan favorite television shows are coming to an end in 2024 after getting canceled, including "Young Sheldon" and "Yellowstone."
Move Forward
- TV shows ending in 2024: 'Yellowstone,' 'Young Sheldon' and more