Kate Gosselin's children won't be home for Thanksgiving this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin is preparing to spend Thanksgiving without her children.

On Wednesday, Gosselin uploaded a TikTok video and explained that with most of her children away at college, her holiday will look a little different this year.

"I just asked him what he wanted to do for Thanksgiving," she said in the video, presumably referring to her reported boyfriend, longtime bodyguard Steve Neild. "Some of the kids have plans, we're far away from home, don't forget."

Gosselin continued, "So we invited some of the kids, and they don't have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get home back to college. It's just gonna be me and him, I guess."

KATE GOSSELIN SLAMS RUMORS SHE STOLE HER CHILDREN’S COLLEGE FUNDS

Gosselin and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, welcomed sextuplets — Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in May 2004. The former couple are also parents to twin daughters, Mady and Cara.

In the TikTok video, Gosselin said she asked her boyfriend, Steve, what they should do for Thanksgiving, assuming they would "get takeout" because she "can't cook."

"Instead, he said, 'Oh, I don't know, I was thinking we could go dancing,'" the former reality TV star said before glancing at Steve.

"So rude. He's over there smiling — he's proud of himself. That's the sense of humor he has and I don't appreciate it."

The former reality star didn't mention if she invited all of her children – including her estranged son Collin.

In September 2024, Collin alleged that he was abused by his mother, according to an interview he did with The Sun.

He alleged that she "isolated" him from his siblings, confining him to an "unfinished section of the storage basement," he told the outlet, claiming that he lived there.

Collin also claimed that he was a "scapegoat" for her problems.

"So we invited some of the kids and they don't have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get home back to college." — Kate Gosselin

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Collin also alleged that his mom "zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."

"My mother at many, many times and most of the time, became physically aggressive, verbally, very abusive with the things she would say," he alleged.

In 2009, Kate and Jon divorced after ten years of marriage — with Kate awarded custody of all eight children.

She later sent him to Fairmount Behavioral Health System institution in 2016 at age 12, citing his "unpredictable and violent behavior."

Collin, who was at the program for 22-months, told the outlet he wrote letters to his father, Jon, to try and get him out.

In 2018, Jon was awarded custody of Collin and Hannah. Kate is not estranged from Hannah.

Mady posted on Instagram in 2023 that she is estranged from her brother Collin, due to his alleged threats towards her and their family.

In August, Collin said in a TikTok Live, via People, that he doesn't speak to his siblings except for Hannah.

He also shared a throwback image of himself with his siblings to TikTok, with "Born to be a team, us against the world" written over the image. He added a second image, this time a solo shot of himself, with "Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

Collin alleged in the caption: "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the money and family in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could've shared. I love you guys."

Kate addressed his allegation in the comments section of her TikTok, after a fan posted a screenshot of his post.

The mom-of-eight simply wrote "He knows why.." along with a crying emoji.

Gosselin recently fractured her leg and had surgery, so she doesn't expect to be on the dance floor this year.

In September, Gosselin, who is now a nurse, shared a photo to TikTok from a hospital bed. Her arm was hooked up to an IV with a pulse oximeter clipped to her fingertip.

"Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I'll be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate prayers!" Gosselin wrote with a prayer hands emoji. "Thanks, guys."

In the caption of her post, Gosselin did not provide details about her health issue but promised fans she would share more information later.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead!" Gosselin wrote. "Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able!"

"Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can!" she added at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP