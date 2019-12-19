Kate Gosselin found in contempt for filming minor children on TLC show without permits: report

Kate Gosselin has been found in contempt of court after four of her minor children allegedly appeared on television without proper work permits, according to a new report.

The matriarch of the former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" series, 44, was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, $1,500 in legal fees after going against a court order, DailyMailTV reported.

According to the outlet, TLC aired an episode of "Kate Plus 8" in October that featured four of Kate and Jon's underage children. A previous court order stated that Kate was allowed to film her children if she or the TV company provided her ex-husband with a filming schedule. The outlet claims Kate failed to do so.

The outlet also claimed that the Department of Labor previously denied filming permits to the former couple's children in 2018. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry confirmed to DailyMailTV that no permits were in place for the children.

Kate's ex-husband spoke to DailyMail about the filming issue.

"The court agreed with me. They have given me back my rights," Jon, 42, said. "The guardian ad litem said filming wasn't in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn't in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway."

The four minor children who appeared in the episode were Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15 years old.

The couple also shares adult children Mady and Cara, both 19, and Hannah and Collin, both 15.

Hannah and Collin did not appear in the TLC show in question because they are currently living with Jon after he was awarded custody last year.

Jon told the outlet that Kate has since been informed that she can continue on with the show and include the children only if she receives Jon's "written consent first."

Once that step is complete, Jon further claimed that Kate has to inform him of "every single piece of information" before filming takes place. However, the concerned father isn't so sure filming will become an issue in the future.

"I don't think they will ever film again," Jon said. "I've heard nothing from TLC. I really just want to get my kids off the television period."

The reality star-turned-DJ father was spotted Christmas tree shopping with Collin last week. The father-son duo was spotted smiling in photos that surfaced on social media as they loaded their tree of choice onto a wagon.

Reps for TLC and Kate did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.