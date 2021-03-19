Kate Beckinsale pens emotional tribute to late father 42 years after his death: ‘We were never the same again’

Kate Beckinsale continues to mourn the loss of her father, Richard Beckinsale, more than 40 years after his death.

The "Underworld" actress paid tribute to the popular British television star who died of a heart attack at their family home in 1979. He was 31.

"March 19th,1979. And we were never the same again," Beckinsale, 47, wrote in a post shared to Instagram. Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips. And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own. I wish I was with my mum today xxx."

Beckinsale, who was just 5 years old at the time, also included a newspaper clipping with her father’s obituary. The headline reads, "TRAGEDY."

She shared a collection of images as well, including a photo of a plaque dedicated to Richard and a snapshot of a colorful mural immortalizing the "Porridge" and "Rising Damp" star.

Richard had reportedly complained that he was feeling ill in the time leading up to his death. An autopsy revealed the late actor had been dealing with a congenital defect that had gone undetected.

In a 2013 interview, Beckinsale recalled the feeling she had at the time of her father’s death watching the public tote newspapers with his face on the front page while her family was in bereavement.

"It’s so weird as a five-year-old to look out in the street and see people reading the paper and crying while you’re crying and your mum is crying and your granny’s crying," the "Serendipity" star said. "Even though it was the worst loss that I have experienced I was able to share it with people who genuinely, even if they didn’t know him, really seemed to love him."

Added Beckinsale: "I feel not many people are in that position – to have lost somebody and also to feel like that’s something really relevant to other people."