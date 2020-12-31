Kate Beckinsale recalls drinking tequila from ice luge in New Year’s Eve throwback ‘before COVID was invented’

Kate Beckinsale is looking back on memories from last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in the pre-coronavirus era in which she partied among friends and took a swig of tequila from the backside of an ice sculpture shaped as a woman.

"I suppose I am glad that I managed to experience drinking tequila out of an ice bottom before Covid was invented (this time last year)," the 47-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

In it, the "Serendipity" actress is seen donning a stylish black suit affixed over a midriff-revealing black crop top as she sets her inhibitions aside and leans in for a drink of liquor.

Beckinsale wrote in her post that she’s glad she took the plunge against her better judgment, "otherwise, I’d always be wondering if it was possibly my thing," before ending her caption with the hashtags "peer pressure" and "can’t imagine anyone ever did this."

As the "Underworld" star eases into 2021, presumably sans the large gathering as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, she’ll be doing so without her 2020 flame. Beckinsale and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Goody Grace, called it quits in late-October after spending most of the pandemic as an item.

The former pair professed their love for one another in July around Beckinsale’s birthday but some three months later the couple had already unfollowed each other on social media and reports of their fissure made rounds.

Since then, the only close contact the British-born performer has enjoyed has been from her pet cat.

