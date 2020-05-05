Kate Beckinsale on how it can feel like a ‘political act’ to be a woman ‘over 32 who’s having any fun’

Kate Beckinsale is speaking out.

The 46-year-old action star recently spoke to Women's Health magazine, where she opened up about being a woman in the public eye, especially after her divorce was recently finalized.

Recently, the actress has been romantically linked to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and singer Goody Gracy. Machine Gun Kelly and Jamie Foxx have also been subject to romantic rumors when it comes to Beckinsale, but she's shot both rumors down.

Several of her recent relationships -- even those that were mere conjecture -- have been heavily criticized online, which has taken a toll on the actress.

"If everyone’s sh--ting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute – especially if there’s really nothing wrong," she explained. "If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited."

Beckinsale believes that her age and gender contribute to the criticism she receives.

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all," she stated. "And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my God, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me."

Furthermore, the "Underworld" star said that she's seen a double standard in the attention she receives.

"And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she said. "It hasn’t been interpreted as, 'Why hasn’t he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

Such a double standard, she said, is obvious to her when she describes her next role to other women.

"I explain, 'It’s this woman who’s got this rage disorder.' And every single woman has said, 'Oh. Me.' Women are really f--king angry right now," said the actress. "It was quite a nice thing to get to do that with a female director, Tanya Wexler. It was a good energy."

During the same interview, Beckinsale weighed in on whether all married couples should live together are more and more couples elect to live separately.

"I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house," she confessed. "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot. I also think that, for women especially, and this is generalizing, but I think it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room."

She explained further: "So, if you’ve got a husband, a boyfriend, kids or parents, it’s so easy to come in with an idea of what you’d like to do, then end up going, 'Oh, no, no, it’s fine.' And it’s quite nice not to always have to negotiate that."

Beckinsale will play a hot-headed bouncer that uses an electrode-lined vest to corral her murderous anger in "Jolt." No release date has been announced, but Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox and David Bradley also star.