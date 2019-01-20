Forget Gillette controversy, Kat Timpf sounds off on how ads shame women

Gillette’s recent ad about "toxic masculinity" prompted Fox News contributor Kat Timpf to launch a breathless tirade against the entire advertising industry on Saturday’s edition of the “Greg Gutfeld Show.”

Timpf, a regular on the show, swung the recent criticism being hurled at Gillette’s new ad, which was aimed at combating toxic masculinity, in a new direction -- to address how ad campaigns shame women by telling them “to be different.”

“Welcome to the entire beauty and fitness industries,” Timpf tells Gutfeld, before rattling off a slew of examples in rapid-fire fashion. Her comments begin a little more than 30 minutes into the show.

“It’s like, your hair’s not that shiny; you need this to make your hair more shiny like her hair. Your butt’s too big, or your butt’s too small.”

Timpf hardly stops to take a breath for over a minute of air time as she lists various examples of how she says ads try to make women feel inadequate.

“Or, oh no, that bra is gross," she says. "You can’t wear that bra; no one is ever going to have sex with you if you wear that bra. Or, you’d look so much prettier if you’d smile more. … Ew, not like not, though, your teeth aren’t white enough; you got to use these white strips first like this lady.”

At one point, Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and fellow regular on the Gutfeld show, humorously tells the producers to go to a commercial because Timpf "ain't gonna stop."

“Notice how this lady, she’s baking gluten-free brownies for her kids before they go to school," Timpf continues. "Do you do that for your kids? Are you a s----y mom? Oh yeah, you’re a s----y mom.”

“Not only are you a s----y mom, but you’re also fat and you look a little tired. You should put some concealer under those eyes … and you look old … lotion, you need to lotion yourself and your body so you don’t start to look old.”

Winding up her rant, Timpf says, “No, women are never told anything that needs to be different, Greg,” to the applause and laughter of the live audience and Gutfeld himself.

Gillette released the ad, which sparked the tirade, last week as part of its new campaign. The ad shows men committing acts the company said are commonly associated with “toxic masculinity,” including online bullying, men laughing at misogynistic television shows, or a boss mansplaining his female colleague’s idea, among others.

The razor company's brand manager has since said it felt “compelled” to comment on social issues to spur men to take action toward change.

