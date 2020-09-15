Kanye West says he won't release new music until he is freed from deals, calls himself 'new Moses'

Kanye West says he has no plans to make any more music, at least until he is freed from his current contracts.

The presidential hopeful, who failed to release a new album titled "Donda" earlier this summer, made the announcement in a series of tweets Monday night while also throwing shade at rappers J. Cole and Drake.

West, 43, referred to the music industry and the NBA as “modern day slave ships” and called himself the “new Moses."

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he tweeted Monday. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

West’s record company is Universal Media Group and his publisher is Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West said in another tweet. "I’m putting my life on the line for my people."

"The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships," Kim Kardashian's husband continued. "I’m the new Moses.”

The “Follow God” rapper later declared, “My kids gonna own my masters.”

West also demanded an apology from Cole, 35, and Drake, 33, who he’s had a history of beef with.

“I need a publicly [sic] apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he wrote.

“I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter,” West said in another tweet.

He added: “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

“I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free,” the rapper continued in his tweetstorm, according to reports.

He later deleted that, explaining, “I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.”

He also called for a meeting with Jay-Z. The two also previously collaborated on “Watch The Throne.”

“I’m waiting to meet with Sean Carter also,” West said before adding in another tweet, “My bad I meant Shawn … no disrespect to my big bro.”

In one of his other tweets, he referenced Travis Scott's recent collaboration with McDonald’s. West argued that the rapper's deal may not have been celebrated by everyone.

“I’m sure Steve Stoute was hurt that he didn’t do the McDonald’s deal … Steve’s a good man Trav is a good man … my brothers let’s rise up … we don’t even own these companies,” the “Famous” rapper wrote.

Stoute, 50, previously declared, “I don’t want Black people voting for Kanye West,” on “The Boardroom: Out of Office” podcast.

“Steve Stoute is a good man … this is my brother … I’m disappointed with a lot of his recent decisions but Steve is my brother… I understand bro,and I’m here for life,” West wrote in another deleted tweet alongside a headline of Stoute’s comments about his candidacy.