Kanye West receives his first Gospel music nomination for ‘Jesus Is King’ album

Kanye West received his first-ever Gospel music nomination for his album “Jesus Is King.”

On Thursday, The Gospel Music Association listed the 2020 nominees for the Dove Awards, which will be aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network on Oct. 30.

West, 43, received a total of three nominations including rap/hip hop album of the year, traditional gospel album of the year and rap/hip hop recorded song of the year for his song “Follow God.”

Last year, "Jesus Is King" was not only crowned No. 1 on the charts but also managed to land every song on Billboard's Hot 100 this week.

"Follow God" debuted the highest on the chart in the Top 10 at No. 7.

The presidential candidate also topped the Christian and Gospel Album charts in his faith-based debut.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, West explained his decision to release a Gospel album.

"Music is my job," he said. "That's why I'm putting out the album. Serving God in everything that I can do is my job. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm on the planet is to be in service and in fear, love, and service to God."

West also released an album by his Sunday Service Choir called “Jesus Is Born” on Christmas Day last year.

