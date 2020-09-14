McDonald's poster for Travis Scott meal stolen; similar items going for big bucks online

Nobody got this excited for McNugget posters.

A bizarre video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing a man stealing a poster for the new Travis Scott meal from a McDonald’s restaurant. It’s unclear why exactly this particular poster was stolen, but listings for similar posters have appeared online for hundreds of dollars.

The footage was uploaded to Twitter by a user named 331DES with a caption reading, “Travis Scott fans wylin’ out.” Since being uploaded, the footage has been viewed more than 2.2 million times and has been liked over 63,000 times.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen approaching a McDonald’s (the footage doesn’t specify where this happened) before pulling on the corner of the poster and seemingly realizing that it would come loose.

The man then rips the poster off the restaurant’s window and runs back to his car. He pulls out of the parking lot and drives off, much to the amusement of the person filming the incident.

The Travis Scott posters, meanwhile, have become something of a collector's item online. Listings for posters advertising the meal have recently appeared online, with one asking $500 for the item. However, it is unclear if anyone is actually paying these prices for the posters.

Fox News reached out to McDonald's about the reaction to the Travis Scott meal, but representatives for the company did not immediately reply.

In early September, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack music label officially launched their partnership with McDonald’s to help sell the rapper’s favorite meal at the fast-food chain. The company announced on Twitter that it would be selling Scott’s go-to order, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, as well as a medium fry with BBQ sauce and a Sprite, for $6 from Sept. 8 through Oct. 4.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.