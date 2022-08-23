Kanye West will not be charged with battery after allegedly punching a fan in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West will not face prosecution for allegedly punching a fan during an altercation in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The 45-year-old rapper will not be charged with battery over the incident that occurred in January, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday.

"Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan. 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction," Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, told Fox News Digital.

In January, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that West was under investigation following an altercation that took place between the Yeezy designer and another male around 3 a.m. on January 13.

KANYE WEST DEFENDS SELLING YEEZY GAP CLOTHES IN LARGE BAGS : 'NOT HERE TO SIT UP AND APOLOGIZE ABOUT MY IDEAS"

The official told Fox News Digital that the alleged victim had filed a battery report and named West as the suspect.

"Kanye West was exiting a local eatery and he became engaged with the victim, a male. The victim called the police. By the time police got there, Kanye West was gone," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

CHELSEA CLINTON 'REMOVED' KANYE WEST'S MUSIC FROM HER RUNNING PLAYLIST IN SUPPORT OF KIM KARDASHIAN

The spokesperson added, "We are following up and investigating what the alleged battery was about."

On Tuesday, West's attorney Michael A. Goldstein told Forbes that the 24-time Grammy Award winner is "satisfied with this resolution as it recognizes my client did nothing wrong."

Goldstein said that West repeatedly "made every effort" to extricate himself from the alleged victim, "whose behavior became that of an aggressive stalker" and who allegedly followed the Chicago native to three different locations.

KANYE WEST MOCKED FOR SELLING YEEZY GAP CLOTHING COLLECTION OUT OF WHAT LOOK LIKE TRASH BAGS

Goldstein told the outlet that West provided the LA City Attorney’s office with video, photos and witness testimony to substantiate his claims.

Fox 11 reported that the incident occurred when the fan asked West for his autograph outside the members-only Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A.

At the time, the rapper was engaged in a high-profile fling with actress Julia Fox, who was reportedly not with West at the time of the incident, though the pair had been spotted together at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah earlier in the night.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

West could have faced a maximum six-month jail sentence if convicted of misdemeanor battery.

In 2013, West pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery following a scuffle with a paparazzo at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was sentenced to two years of probation, anger management classes and 250 hours of community service.