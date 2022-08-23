Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles inmates held for days after planned releases because of computer system crash: report

Men's County Jail technical issues blamed on manhole fire in Los Angeles

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Inmates who were ready to walk out of the largest jail in Los Angeles County over the weekend were held behind bars for days longer because of a computer system crash, a report says. 

Capt. Lorena Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles Times that staff at the Men’s Central Jail were forced to process inmates’ release by hand starting Saturday after its information management system went offline. 

That system didn’t come back online until late last night, the spokesperson added. As a result, it caused some inmates to be held at the facility for days longer than they were supposed to, according to the newspaper. 

LOS ANGELES-AREA BUSINESS BANS WEARING MASKS AFTER STRING OF ROBBERIES BY MASKED THIEVES 

The Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail on Feb. 16, 2021.

The Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail on Feb. 16, 2021. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

An internal email viewed by the Los Angeles Times blamed the computer system outage on a manhole fire. 

LOS ANGELES POLICE WARN CRIMINALS AGAINST MAKING LATEST LOOTING TACTIC ‘A NEW TREND’ 

Inmates crowd a dorm room inside the Men's Central Jail on Aug. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles.

Inmates crowd a dorm room inside the Men's Central Jail on Aug. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for further information. 

LA Sheriff's captain Joe Dempsey peers into the 4400 module inside the Men's Central Jail on Aug. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles.

LA Sheriff's captain Joe Dempsey peers into the 4400 module inside the Men's Central Jail on Aug. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear how many inmates were affected by the outage. 

The Men’s Central Jail has a capacity of around 4,500 inmates, according to the Los Angeles Times. 