Los Angeles inmates held for days after planned releases because of computer system crash: report

Inmates who were ready to walk out of the largest jail in Los Angeles County over the weekend were held behind bars for days longer because of a computer system crash, a report says.

Capt. Lorena Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles Times that staff at the Men’s Central Jail were forced to process inmates’ release by hand starting Saturday after its information management system went offline.

That system didn’t come back online until late last night, the spokesperson added. As a result, it caused some inmates to be held at the facility for days longer than they were supposed to, according to the newspaper.

An internal email viewed by the Los Angeles Times blamed the computer system outage on a manhole fire.

It was not immediately clear how many inmates were affected by the outage.

The Men’s Central Jail has a capacity of around 4,500 inmates, according to the Los Angeles Times.