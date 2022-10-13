Ye, aka Kanye West, doubles down after fallout from antisemitic comments

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down Wednesday on his antisemitic comments from over the weekend, saying he’s glad he "crossed the line."

"Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic," Ye told the New York Post Wednesday night after leaving a screening of Candace Owens' anti-Black Lives Matter documentary in New York. "I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank."

Owens tweeted on Wednesday that Ye’s fashion company Yeezy was dropped by JPMorgan Chase.

Ye also claimed in the quick interview he is the "richest Black man in American history."

Adidas, which has partnered with Yeezy since 2013, said the business relationship was "under review" a week ago after he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

In response, Ye wrote on Instagram: "ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."

He was also locked out of his Instagram and Twitter over the posts last weekend.

Early Sunday he posted a screenshot on Instagram of a text he sent to rapper Diddy who had criticized his "White Lives Matter" shirt. "This ain’t a game," Ye’s text to Diddy said. "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

He then tweeted "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."