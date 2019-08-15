Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook don't live together: We're 'unconventional'

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook aren't worried about other people's opinions.

The newlyweds married over a year ago but still aren't living together full time -- and apparently the arrangement is working out well for them.

“We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” the former "Big Bang Theory" star told E! News on Tuesday.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day," she explained.

The 33-year-old added that having space in their relationship is "important” for her.

Cuoco also revealed that she loves their silly dynamic of poking fun of each other on social media. “If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other,” she joked. “It makes life really fun. [Cook] really likes his Instagram posts. He’s his biggest fan.”

Last year, the actress opened up about her desire to have kids in the near future. “I’m not quite there yet, but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"But I’m a worker bee right now – kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children," she added.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June 2018 in Southern California, in a barn-themed wedding which included their many horses and many dogs.

Before meeting Cook, the actress was married to Ryan Sweeting for just under two years before splitting.