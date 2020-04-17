Kaitlynn Carter says her life changed after relationship with Miley Cyrus: 'I had no plan in place'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about how her life changed after her very public brief romance with Miley Cyrus.

The “Hills: New Beginnings” star, 31, spoke with fellow cast member Whitney Port via Instagram Live Wednesday, and Carter got candid about her whirlwind romance with Cyrus that ended in September 2019 — after just one month of dating. She explained that she wasn’t prepared for the public attention she received after it was all over.

“What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,’” Carter recalled (via People). “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s--- about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything.”

At the time, of their romance, Cyrus had just announced her split from Liam Hemsworth, who she’d been with for a decade. Carter, meanwhile, had just ended things with her ex, Brody Jenner. For years Carter said her relationship to fame and the paparazzi had more to do with her significant other rather than herself. However, after dating Cyrus amid their respective breakups, suddenly her solo life was interesting to people.

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” Carter explained. “I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”

Carter explained that the public attention left her “mortified” and noted that the narrative being built in the press wasn’t what was actually happening in real life. She noted that the situation has been a “wake-up call” for her to take control of her public persona.

“I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be,” she said. “I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care.”

The star admitted to being “naive” when it came to how long she spent ignoring what people were saying about her.

“Social media is so different because this is a community, on my Instagram, this is the community that I have been communicating with and sharing things with for years now,” she added. “And I built this community over a long time. When I’m sharing things on there it feels familiar. It feels like a safe place. But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don’t know everyone, that’s like a whole other level and that was not really something that I was ever [ready for].”

This isn’t the first time Carter has spoken candidly about her relationship with Cyrus. She previously penned a lengthy essay for Elle in which she described the whirlwind romance and how unexpected it was for her.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” she began. “It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either.”

“Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her,” Carter added at the time. “But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type.’”

Carter, 31, and Cyrus, 27, hooked up in Italy just hours before the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her separation. Since the breakup, Cyrus has moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, 23.