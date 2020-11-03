Justin Timberlake crashes Joe Biden campaign volunteer's zoom call: 'Joe has so much experience'

Justin Timberlake crashed a zoom call for Joe Biden phone bankers in Pennsylvania.

The singer shared the surprise drop-in moment on his Instagram account Monday. The video opens with the call’s moderator noting that a “Justin Branch” had joined the meeting but had not turned on their camera. When he does, the group is shocked and starts to cheer for the celebrity cameo on what they thought would be a run-of-the-mill meeting call.

“ONE MORE DAY,” he captioned the video. “If you haven’t already, please get out and #VOTE! Thank you to this amazing group of PA phone bankers and voters for letting me crash your zoom.”

The star addressed the group noting how important it was for them to be helping out the Biden/Harris ticket in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

“So, as you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election," Timberlake said. "I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars. So, thank you so much."

After listening to each volunteer explain why they personally got involved with the campaign, he discussed why he sees the necessity for a Biden presidency.

“We need a country and a world that condemns racism and you see how the little things that are a part of this bigger system can hold back so many people and we need a president who is going to fight for those people," Timberlake explained. "Seeing how Joe has stood up against that and Joe has so much experience."

He also commented on Biden’s running mate, saying she’s “the coolest human on earth.”

“She's just so real. She's all the things that I want to see in a leader,” he said. “And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I'm really fired up."

He concluded the call by giving his thanks to the volunteers once again.

"Like I said, what you guys are doing right now, it really, really does make a difference. And I just wanted to come on for a minute and share with you that it means so much to me," he ended. "I'm so excited for what's ahead. We gotta keep it going."

Timberlake joins the myriad of celebrities who have publicly endorsed or campaigned for the Democratic presidential hopeful ahead of Election Day.