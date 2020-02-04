Justin Timberlake supports Jessica Biel following scandal with his co-star Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake showed both love and support for his wife, Jessica Biel, by attending the premiere of the new season of her TV show, “The Sinner.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Timberlake was on hand outside The London Hotel in West Hollywood Monday while Biel walked the red carpet solo. The star appeared to be in a happy mood alongside co-stars Bill Pullman and Matt Bomer before entering the venue.

Once inside, the outlet reports that Timberlake made a low-key entrance and stayed by his lady for the remainder of the evening. At times, he reportedly stroked her back and showed other signs of affection as they smiled and posed for photos before going into the screening.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, JESSICA BIEL SPOTTED FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER SINCE HIS HAND-HOLDING INCIDENT

The event comes days after the singer’s 39th birthday, when Biel shared a sweet note on her Instagram commemorating her husband’s big day.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she captioned the post.

The couple was rocked after the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was spotted holding hands and touching the knee of his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out partying in New Orleans.

A source previously told the outlet that the duo have mended fences since the incident.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE 'KNOWS HE MESSED UP' WITH JESSICA BIEL FOLLOWING ALISHA WAINWRIGHT SCANDAL: REPORT

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source told the outlet. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

Timberlake was quick to address the drama after the public saw video evidence of his inappropriate behavior with Wainwright. In an Instagram post, the star addressed the incident and apologized to his wife.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement [sic] - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

The star continued: “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biel, 37, tied the knot with the musician in 2012. They share 4-year-old son, Silas.