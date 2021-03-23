Justin Bieber visited California prison to 'support faith-based programs'

Justin Bieber is supporting others' faith.

The 27-year-old musician, who is famously religious, visited the California State Prison in Los Angeles County on Tuesday to act on his faith alongside a pastor.

"The Warden of the institution approved a very brief visit by Mr. Bieber and his pastor to support faith-based programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles County," said a rep for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) in a statement to Fox News.

The department added: "CDCR ensured every COVID-related precaution was taken prior to and during the visit."

His exact activities while inside were not shared.

Reps for the "Holy" singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Last summer, Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, got baptized. The singer marked the occasion by sharing several photos of the pair in a body of water during the process.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" he captioned the post. "This was one of most special moments of my life."

The "Yummy" singer added: "Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

In February 2020, the musician opened up about his behavior before finding his faith.

"I really took a deep dive in my faith," Bieber told Apple Music's Zane Lowe at the time. "I believed in Jesus but I never really, like ... when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there's no ... It talks about it in the Bible ... There's no faith without obedience."

He continued, explaining that he "never really implemented" his belief in God into his life.

But since then, the musician said Jesus "found me in my dirt and pulled me out."

He echoed such sentiments in Jan. 2021 when he reflected on his 2014 DUI arrest in another social media post.

"Seven years ago today, I was arrested, not my finest hour," he wrote. "Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god."

Bieber said he is grateful the experience changed his life for the better.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way," he wrote. "From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you."

"Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let your forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," Bieber shared. "LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

