Justin Bieber reflects on his 2014 arrest: ‘God has brought me a long way’

Justin Bieber is reflecting on his tumultuous past.

The pop star posted a photo of his 2014 DUI arrest on Saturday for his 160 million followers.

"Seven years ago today, I was arrested, not my finest hour," the 26-year-old wrote. "Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god."

"I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," the singer joked.

At the time, Bieber pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, he settled the case later that year and agreed to make a $50,000 donation to a youth charity. He also took an anger management course.

Bieber said he is grateful the experience changed his life for the better.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way," he wrote. "From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you."

"Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let your forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," Bieber shared. "LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

In 2018, Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin. A year later, he spoke about how achieving fame at a young age created a negative impact on his life.

"I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was," he wrote on Instagram. "You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it."

Bieber admitted the pressures of being in the public eye caused him to rely on "heavy drugs" by the time he was 19, the age he was at the time of his arrest.

"By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world," he wrote.

"I felt like I could never turn it around," Bieber shared. "It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily, god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."