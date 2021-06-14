Made in America music festival will see Justin Bieber, Lil Baby headline

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are headlining Jay-Z/Roc Nation's Made in America festival in Philadelphia this year.

Organizers announced Monday that musical artists Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform.

The festival will take place Sept. 4-5 over Labor Day Weekend.

Last year's festival was canceled because of the coronavirus.

This year's festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee.

Made in America joins other festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach, which will also be returning next spring.

"Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT," the venue announced. Stagecoach will be back April 29-May 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Summerfest , the largest music festival in the United States, is returning in September.

The Milwaukee-based show is back with over 100 headliners including Miley Cyrus , Jonas Brothers , Chris Stapleton , Joan Jett and the Blackhearts , and many more.

"We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest," Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said in a statement released on Thursday per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .



