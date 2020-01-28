Justin Bieber admits he questioned if he could 'be faithful' to Hailey Baldwin before marriage proposal

Justin Bieber is opening up about the fears he had before he popped the question to Hailey Baldwin.

The 25-year-old appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Tuesday to discuss his new YouTube docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," that premiered Monday, which features the moment he and Baldwin first met years ago.

The talk show host questioned Bieber about his proposal to Baldwin, 23, and the "Yummy" singer confessed he was more nervous about the lifelong commitment of being faithful to his wife than he was about her actually accepting his offer to spend their lives together.

"I felt like in the past we talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say 'yes' so I wasn't really nervous about the saying 'yes' thing," Bieber explained.

He continued: "I think I was more nervous about...am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say because that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better or worse. And be faithful...am I able to do that?"

Bieber said he decided to "follow through" with his decision to propose to Baldwin, whom he gushed about on air.

"I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," the pop star added. "She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

Bieber also joked that his new single was inspired by his "sex life" before dropping the news that his new album will be released on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

Bieber's anticipated new album comes weeks after his ex, Selena Gomez, released her third solo studio album titled "Rare," which includes many lyrics targeted at Bieber and their tumultuous breakup. Earlier this week, Gomez, 27, claimed she was a "victim" of emotional abuse during the exes' on-again-off-again relationship.