Justin Bieber
Published

Justin Bieber shows off religious ink in new Instagram videos

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Justin Bieber is letting fans get up close and personal with his body art.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the “Sorry” singer, 25, shared multiple videos that showed off the intricate tattoos that cover the majority of his body.

Justin Bieber's Jesus Christ tattoo on his left calf.

Justin Bieber's Jesus Christ tattoo on his left calf. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

One of Bieber’s most notable tattoos is the one of Jesus Christ on his left calf symbolizing the singer’s devotion to Christianity. Bieber has gone on record multiple times to speak on his faith and has credited God with "saving" him during the darkest periods of his life.

In an Instagram post from September, Bieber shared a lengthy statement that entailed his rise to fame, drug abuse and how his faith was able to keep him strong.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me,” Bieber poignantly reflected. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

“Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !!" Bieber continued. The singer is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber's tattoo-covered midsection, featuring a "Son of God" tattoo across his stomach.

Bieber's tattoo-covered midsection, featuring a "Son of God" tattoo across his stomach. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber also showed off his midsection that is completely covered in ink. Bieber’s devotion to God becomes even more evident with a massive cross emblazed on his chest along with the words, “Son of God,” written across his stomach. The “Never Say Never” singer’s chest also features a tiger and a bear on each of his pectorals.

Bieber's bicep tattoo, which features two revolvers and the words "Make Em Pay" written underneath.

Bieber's bicep tattoo, which features two revolvers and the words "Make Em Pay" written underneath. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber also boasts an inner bicep tattoo featuring two revolvers intertwined with the words, “Make Em Pay,” written underneath, along with a multitude of animals scattered throughout his body.