New York

Jury convicts killers of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay

Karl Jordan Jr., Ronald Washington found guilty in federal murder trial

Associated Press
Published
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend’s studio.

An anonymous Brooklyn federal jury delivered the verdict in the trial of Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington.

TRIAL BEGINS FOR MURDER OF JAM MASTER JAY, MEMBER OF INFLUENTIAL HIP HOP GROUP RUN-DMC

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, worked the turntables in Run-DMC as it helped hip-hop break into the pop music mainstream in the 1980s with such hits as "It’s Tricky" and a fresh take on Aerosmith’s "Walk This Way." Mizell later started a record label, opened a studio in his old Queens neighborhood and helped bring along other talent, including rapper 50 Cent.

Run-DMC

Rap trio Run-DMC poses in New York on April 5, 2001. From left: Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), DMC (Darryl McDaniels) and DJ Run (Joseph Simmons). Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington have been convicted of the 2002 slaying of Jam Master Jay. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

Mizell was gunned down in his studio in front of witnesses on Oct. 30, 2002.

Like the slayings of rap icons Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. in the late 1990s, the Mizell case remained open for years. Authorities were deluged with tips, rumors and theories but struggled to get witnesses to open up.

Jordan, 40, was the famous DJ’s godson. Washington, 59, was an old friend who was bunking at the home of the DJ’s sister. Both men were arrested in 2020 and pleaded not guilty.

