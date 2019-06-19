Weinstein's ex-HR exec says he was stiffed out of $425G, fired after exposing alleged payoff leakers

A former human resources executive for Harvey Weinstein’s former company claims he was stiffed out of a $425,000 payment for investigating who leaked information about sexual assault claims against the disgraced former Hollywood mogul.

Former Weinstein Company executive Frank Gil on Tuesday filed a civil suit in New York state Supreme Court against Harvey Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein, and Chief Operating Officer David Glasser, Deadline reported.

Gil claims he was never paid the $425,000 promised to him for investigating the leak and was then fired after the investigation showed the company's other top execs were the ones who handed information to reporters about Weinstein's alleged payoffs to those who had accused him of sexual assault.

Gil alleges Weinstein hired him to work “outside of the scope of his duties” as chief human resources officer to investigate who leaked company information to journalists about Weinstein published in the New York Times in July 2017, according to a copy of the court filing obtained by Deadline. The Times was the first to break the story that Weinstein had allegedly paid off dozens of sexual assault accusers for decades. Weinstein was fired from his company after news of the sexual assault allegations broke.

Weinstein allegedly never paid Gil the $425,000 as per a confidential transaction agreement after Gil found out Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, and Glasser were the ones to leak information. Gil was then “wrongfully suspended” after Weinstein was removed from the company, and Bob Weinstein and Glasser “began publishing untrue statement to the media in an attempt to discredit Mr. Gil and destroy his reputation in retaliation for Mr. Gil’s protected conduct,” the document claims.

Word of Gil's civil suit comes as Weinstein is reportedly set to lose one of his defense attorneys before an upcoming sexual assault trial. Attorney Jose Baez asked a Manhattan justice to let him off the case after Weinstein “deliberately disregarded our fee agreement,” Baez said, according to the New York Post. Weinstein reached a settlement in May that has yet to be finalized that he would pay a $44 million settlement to resolve lawsuits against him with his accusers, creditors and board members of his former film studio.

