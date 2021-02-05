'President' Jon Stewart mocks Trump's resignation from Screen Actor's Guild

Jon Stewart has trolled former President Trump for his letter of resignation to The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) which came after the union threatened to expel his membership.

Fox News exclusively obtained the letter sent to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris on Thursday, in which the former president slammed the union, the media and news organizations. SAG-AFTRA responded with just two words: "Thank you."

Over on Twitter, former "Daily Show" host Stewart attempted to strike the same tone as Trump in a mock farewell letter.

"I too, renounce SAG-AFTRA!!! You have let me down as well, done nothing...I will no longer abide your gross abdication of...oh wait...I’m just s----y at acting...never mind. President Jon Stewart," he tweeted.

Trump's letter came after the union communicated its plans to hold a Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking his membership.

"Who cares!" Trump wrote to Carteris.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, also reacted to Trump's letter on Twitter with his own rebuke.

"As a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild -- Matt Damon was my co-star in The Adjustment Bureau -- I can say on behalf of my fellow SAG members that Donald Trump will not be missed," McAuliffe, who announced last month he is running for Governor again in the state, wrote.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch, known for "Secret Life of Pets," "Minions," "Puss in Boots" and more, also joked: "Wait so is the name "Donald Trump" now available through SAG? Because my life is gonna start turning around."

"Family Guy" producer Alec Sulkin added: "Trump resigned from SAG?! There goes my remake of 'The Swimmer.'"

Trump's resignation letter on Wednesday slammed SAG for its "policy failures," and further said their "disciplinary failures are even more egregious."

"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!" Trump wrote.

He also claimed he "greatly helped the cable news television business," calling it a "dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics." Trump said he "created networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others."

"Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union," Trump wrote. "Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas—as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’"

Trump was referring to a video posted last year by actors like Mark Hammill, Whoopi Goldberg and Morgan Freeman, among others, who slammed the union’s health plan benefit cuts.

The president's resignation comes after the Screen Actors Guild board voted "overwhelmingly" that Trump violated the union's membership guidelines in the wake of the Capitol riot.

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," Carteris said last month. "There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

"Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White. "The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve."

Trump had been a member of SAG since 1989. The disciplinary hearing was set to take place this week.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.