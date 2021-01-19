SAG-AFTRA might boot Trump from union pending trial

One of Hollywood's largest labor unions, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), announced on Tuesday that it has found "probable cause" to potentially boot President Donald Trump from its organization.

After a meeting with its national board of directors, SAG-AFTRA announced that it believes Trump has "violated the union’s Constitution" and his membership will be reviewed by SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee.

"In a special session today, SAG-AFTRA’s National Board voted overwhelmingly to find probable cause of a violation of SAG-AFTRA’s Constitution by member Donald J. Trump, and ordered the matter to be heard by SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee as required by the SAG-AFTRA Constitution," a statement read online.

Disciplinary action can only be taken if Trump is "found guilty after a hearing before the Disciplinary Committee."

"If found guilty by the committee, possible penalties include reprimand, censure, fines, suspension from the rights and privileges of membership, or expulsion from membership in SAG-AFTRA," the statement continued.

The charges relate to "Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol" which occurred on January 6 and "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

The charges were initiated by National Executive Director David White at the request of Gabrielle Carteris, the actress and union president.

Carteris said, "Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press."

"There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers," she added.

The union, which represents approximately 160,000 film and television actors, journalists and radio personalities, is seeking the most severe punishment: expulsion.

"Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members," said White. "The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve."

SAG-AFTRA said that the broadcast journalists it represents have reported that "intimidation and physical assaults have escalated throughout Trump’s presidency."

Trump has been a SAG member for 30 years.

Fox News has reached out to Trump's office for comment.