Jon Bon Jovi shares high school love note from wife of 35 years

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, have truly been in love since their teen years.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the New Jersey-born and bred rocker shared a high school note she wrote to him in his yearbook.

The note read, "John, write a sequel to ‘Bobby’s Girl’ but name it ‘She’s Johnny’s now,’" signed, "Love, Dot."

Bon Jovi laughed looking at the note, saying he "never called her Dot again."

He explained the reference was to "a song I had written called ‘Bobby’s Girl,’ one of the first original songs I had written, and she was dating my buddy, Bobby, and he went off to join the service, as did my other two best friends, and they all joined the Navy."

"It was my senior year of high school, and I just fell in love with the girl sitting next to me in history class."

Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989 after eloping in Las Vegas at the height of his band’s success. The couple share four children; Stephanie, Jesse, Jake and Romeo.

In April, near the 35th anniversary of his wedding to Dorothea, Bon Jovi spoke with Fox News Digital about what’s made their marriage last.

"I don't think that we need rules. I think it's just the mutual admiration society," he explained. "I think it's as simple as that. You wake up in the morning excited to be with each other. And you admire each other. And you respect each other. It's a pleasure to do. It's a pleasure to be."

The "Livin’ on a Prayer" rocker did admit to some temptation, telling The Independent he’s never lied about "being a saint" during their relationship.

"These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom," he told the outlet. "It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either."

He made a similar comment during "Halfway There," an interview special with Michael Strahahn that aired on ABC.

"I got away with murder," Bon Jovi said of the early days. "I’m a rock and roll star, I’m not a saint. You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life – I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good."

He continued, "But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize my – anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it."

Bon Jovi also sang his wife’s praises in the interview.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her," he said. "Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it."

"She’s certainly not afraid to call me out on something," he added, "but she’s also there when I fall. And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together."