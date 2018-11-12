Johnny Galecki makes red carpet debut with new, younger girlfriend

“The Big Bang Theory” and “Roseanne” star Johnny Galecki made his red carpet debut alongside new girlfriend Alaina Meyer during the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 on Sunday where they dressed to the nines for the first time as a couple.

Galecki’s show was up for three awards during the night including show of 2018, comedy of 2018 and comedy TV star of 2018, which Galecki’s costar Jim Parsons took home. Prior to the big show, Galecki, 43, walked the red carpet with Meyer, 21.

He opted for a blue suit with an open collar while she sported an all-black dress and heels.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae,” she captioned an Instagram photo of them.

As People notes, the duo announced that they were seeing each other in September by way of an Instagram post on his page. The image in question featured Galecki lovingly staring at his new girlfriend after a night on the town together.

Galecki previously dated his “Big Bang” co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years before calling it quits in 2010. However, they remain close friends and continue to work on the hit CBS sitcom, which is in the midst of its final season.