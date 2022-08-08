Amber Heard in Israel with pal who was kicked out of defamation trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard was spotted in Israel last week – dining at a Tel Aviv cafe with one of her biggest supporters, journalist Eve Barlow, who was banned from the explosive Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Heard, 36, was with Barlow on Aug. 1 sitting at a table outside, according to online reports.

Barlow was kicked out of the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom in April after Depp’s lawyers caught her tweeting and texting from the front row, which is reserved for attorneys.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star’s lawyers filed a successful motion to get Barlow permanently barred from the proceeding for flouting a court order prohibiting phone use.

But that didn’t stop Barlow from incessantly tweeting messages of support for Heard outside the courtroom during the Fairfax County Circuit Court trial.

The former deputy editor of the music bible NME and a New York magazine contributor has blasted Depp fans as misogynists and abusers. Depp supporters have rabidly attacked Barlow online.

On Heard's trip to the Holy Land, she popped into Halper’s Books in Tel Aviv on Aug. 2 with her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, in tow, browsing the aisles for nearly an hour, according to the owner, J.C. Halper.

The "Aquaman" actress bought the "The Bibliomaniacs: Tales from a Tel Aviv Bookseller," which was written by Halper himself, and he posted a picture of her in the shop on Facebook.

"Now I will dip my big toe into the cesspool of Johnny vs. Amber squabble and lay out a couple of facts in Amber’s favor," he wrote in a Facebook post. "She is a strong supporter of Israel, Jews and Israel’s cause…And expresses it by wearing a gold Jewish star around her neck."

He praised Heard’s parenting and called her "modest, polite, friendly, inquisitive self-effacing customer with high literary tastes."

Heard has been lying low since her epic court battle. Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her on June 1 after a six-week nationally televised trial that exposed the most intimate details of the warring exes lives.

A seven-member jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse victim.

The panel also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit, finding that Depp, through his attorney, had defamed her by calling her allegations a "hoax."

Both sides have said they are appealing the verdict.

