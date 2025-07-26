Johnny Depp honors Ozzy Osbourne in surprise performance alongside Alice Cooper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on Friday, joining Alice Cooper at his concert in London, honoring Ozzy Osbourne with a song just days after his death.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star rocked out with Cooper and his band on his guitar, playing Black Sabbath’s 1970 hit "Paranoid" to a raucous audience while sporting a Captain Jack-style scarf and sunglasses.

"Lovely tribute last night to Ozzy by Alice Cooper featuring Johnny Depp," one person wrote on social media while posting video of the performance.

A second person posted on X: "I saw Johnny Depp last night in London. He made a surprise appearance at the Alice Cooper gig I was at. I was so excited."

Cooper jokingly introduced Depp as "some guy we found out in the alley that said something about vampires" as the crowd roared, another video on social media showed.

Depp and Cooper are in the band The Hollywood Vampires together.

"Here’s for Ozzy!" Cooper shouted to the crowd while wearing an Osbourne T-shirt as they finished the song.

The actor, who is returning to Hollywood with the upcoming thriller "Day Drinker" with Penélope Cruz, stayed around after the Osbourne tribute to play the Alice Cooper classic "School’s Out" with the band.

Osbourne died on Tuesday at 76 years old after battling multiple health issues, including Parkinson’s, which he announced in 2022.

"Everybody in, this one’s for Oz tonight," Cooper told his band backstage before a show in Cardiff, Wales, on the night Osbourne died in a video he shared on his Instagram.

Cooper wrote in the post’s caption that the band found out about Osbourne’s death just before going on stage.

"Well, we all know that time is going to take us rockers, but when the giants fall, it’s really hard to accept," Cooper said in a statement he posted in the caption and recorded for his radio show Alice’s Attic before performing that night. "Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened. So Ozzy and family - your records and your music and your legend and all that you brought - the humor to the rock business - will live on forever and we’re gonna miss you man."

The post said that the Cardiff show was dedicated to the late Black Sabbath frontman.

"Following the show, Alice summed up his thoughts by saying ‘The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon,'" the post said.

Cooper said he always saw Osbourne as a mix between the "Prince of Darkness" and what his family and friends saw: "a court jester."

"He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n Roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better," he added.