Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial day 3: Depp's childhood friend laughs, cries before courtroom

Johnny Depp 's childhood friend, Isaac Baruch, became the real star of the show Wednesday during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, as he described his time living in the same building as the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman" stars for more than three years.

Johnny Depp is suing the actress for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified Depp directly in the piece but wrote that she is "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Baruch, who took the witness stand after Depp's sister on Wednesday, earned laughs from both Depp and the crowd as he commented on Heard's "great teeth" and makeup, or lack thereof, in a thick New York accent.

"For the most part, she's not a makeup-wearing person. Completely natural. … Total great complexion. Texas, natural, girl-next-door, no-makeup-wearing, hanging out," Baruch said when asked whether he knew when Heard was wearing makeup or not.

The question came after Baruch testified that he never saw Heard with red marks, bruises, scarring or cuts over the time he lived in the same building with her and that she did not wear makeup when he saw her. Specifically, he testified that he did not see any signs of abuse on Heard after she accused Depp of hitting her with a phone in May 2016.

Depp's childhood friend began to laugh as Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, repeatedly asked him whether he knew when Heard was wearing concealer, foundation, powder or Anicare, a cream to treat bruises, before he apologized.

Baruch, who stayed in one of Depp's penthouses for free and received $100,000 cash from the actor over four years while working on an art project after Depp agreed to be his patron, also earned laughter from the courtroom earlier in his testimony when asked whether he accepted Depp's offer.

"Yeah, of course!" Baruch said, waving his hands in the witness stand.

Initially, Depp offered Baruch a place to live for a few months while Baruch worked on his project. Once Baruch realized it would take him more than a few months to create 25 paintings, he went to Depp and explained the situation.

"He looks at me and starts laughing and says, 'Ike, don' worry. I do not care. I just want you to paint, however long it takes. I want you to paint every day," Baruch recalled, earning laughter from Depp.

Following the lighthearted comments, it was jarring when Baruch began crying toward the end of his testimony while discussing Amber Heard's abuse allegations against Depp during cross-examination.

"I want her to heal. I want him to heal," Baruch said, adding that he believes the allegations of abuse against Depp to be a "malicious lie that [Heard] started."

Baruch testified that the allegations have impacted "so many lives," including his own, as he stopped painting for about two years. Baruch is currently living in a residence that Depp owns.

"[Depp's] family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff," Baruch said. "It’s not fair. ... It’s insane how this happened."

Attorneys later presented previously recorded testimony from Brandon Patterson, managing director of the East Columbia Building HOA, where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived during their marriage. Patterson testified that surveillance footage showing police officers entering the building on May 21, 2016 — the day Heard alleges Depp threw a phone at her face — was accurate.

The defamation trial will continue Thursday as more witnesses are expected to take the stand.