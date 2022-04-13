Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial continues day 3

A Virginia jury will continue to hear witness testimony Wednesday in Johnny Depp's defamation case filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who has accused Depp of abuse.

Covered by: Audrey Conklin

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Johnny Depp's sister takes witness stand on day 3 of defamation trial

Johnny Depp's sister takes witness stand on day 3 of defamation trial

Christi Dombrowski (Court TV pool camera)

Johnny Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, took the witness stand for cross-examination on Thursday morning — the third day of Depp's defamation trial against Heard.

Heard's lawyers have been pressing Dembrowski about any past concerns she had for her brother's alleged substance abuse or addiction. They have also questioned her financial interest in the wellbeing of her brother's career, as she works for Depp's film production company, Infinitum Nihil.

Posted by Audrey Conklin

Live Coverage begins here