Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial continues day 3

Johnny Depp's sister takes witness stand on day 3 of defamation trial

Johnny Depp's sister, Christi Dembrowski, took the witness stand for cross-examination on Thursday morning — the third day of Depp's defamation trial against Heard.

Heard's lawyers have been pressing Dembrowski about any past concerns she had for her brother's alleged substance abuse or addiction. They have also questioned her financial interest in the wellbeing of her brother's career, as she works for Depp's film production company, Infinitum Nihil.