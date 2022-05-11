Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp spending time in Europe during weeklong break in defamation trial: report

Sources told the New York Post that Depp is ‘taking time to rest’ while overseas

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Johnny Depp is reportedly spending some time in Europe.

The New York Post reported that Depp, 58, is "taking time to rest" overseas while his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, takes a week-long hiatus. 

"Johnny is in Europe taking some time out to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music, and is taking long walks in the countryside," a source told the outlet. 

Johnny Depp is reportedly spending his week-long break from his defamation trial against Amber Heard in Europe.

Depp’s defamation trial is on a scheduled weeklong break after the world listened to a parade of witnesses, including Amber Heard, testify in recent days. 

Depp is trying to prove to a jury that the actress defamed him in an op-ed she penned for the Washington Post that alleged she was the victim of domestic and emotional abuse without specifically naming the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Depp’s case is no layup for his legal team, according to a leading entertainment attorney.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Va., courtroom.

Daniel Gutenplan, who has represented clients on both sides of high-profile defamation cases, contends Depp still has an "uphill battle" to win his case and secure the $50 million judgment he is seeking.

"As most defamation plaintiffs have, Depp and his team have an uphill battle and have a challenge in proving the case because they have to prove, first of all, that anything that was said [in the op-ed and Heard’s testimony] is completely false," the media, entertainment and IP attorney told Fox News Digital. 

"The Washington Post piece in question, of course, doesn't mention Mr. Depp by name, although, his camp will argue — and I think it's a compelling argument — that a reasonable reader will assume that the article was written about Mr. Depp. But of course, it doesn't just not mention him. It also does not mention any specific instances of abuse or events. So it doesn't say, 'On this date, at this time or at this place, this thing happened. He did this to me.' It just generally references being a victim of abuse," the lawyer added.

Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

A cross-examination of Heard’s claims will start when court reconvenes May 16 at 9 a.m. ET.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

