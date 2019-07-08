Joely Richardson says she helped save a man’s life while filming ‘The Rook’

Joely Richardson said she helped save a man’s life while filming her new series “The Rook” on the River Thames.

The daughter of veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave and sister of late star Natasha Richardson appeared on UK’s “This Morning,” where she made the startling revelation.

“We were filming the entrance and then there was a huge splash and a guy jumped off the bridge,” said the 54-year-old, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail. “And because of our security guys we managed to get him out, but the most terrifying thing is how far he floated down the river.”

Richardson appears in the Starz sci-fi series alongside Emma Greenwell and Olivia Munn. “The Rook,” which is based on the namesake novel by Daniel O’Malley was originally adapted by Stephanie Meyer of “Twilight” fame. It centers on a young woman (Greenwell) pursued by paranormal adversaries while grappling with shocking abilities of her own.

Richardson, who plays Lady Farrier, admitted she still doesn’t know how the supernatural spy drama will end.

“In the end, we shot two endings so I still don’t know how it ends but it’s very good you live in the moment,” said Richardson.

Back in March 2018, Richardson told Closer Weekly she believed her beloved sibling has never left her side despite the family tragedy.

In 2009, Natasha hit her head during a ski lesson but was fine after the accident, though she complained of a headache. She was later rushed to a New York hospital where she died at the age of 45 of an epidural hematoma.

She is survived by her husband, actor Liam Neeson, and their two sons, who were 12 and 13 at the time of her death.

“She will be a part of me until the day I check out,” Richardson told the magazine about Natasha. “Weirdly, we’re still in it together.”

Richardson also described supporting Neeson raising his two sons after they lost their mother.

“The years were very, very difficult when she left us,” Richardson admitted. “But we’ve all looked after each other and stepped up to the plate. No one could fill her shoes, of course, but we’re trying to be the best people we can. I believe all our loved ones are around us.”