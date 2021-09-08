Jimmy Kimmel says unvaccinated people shouldn't get ICU beds in his return to his late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after a lengthy summer hiatus on Tuesday where he hit the ground running by mocking the unvaccinated.

Kimmel spent the past few months on vacation while a slew of guest hosts such as Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll, Julie Bowen and more filled in behind his desk. In his first opening monologue since returning, Kimmel lamented the fact that his hopes to see a full audience with no masks were dashed by an increase in coronavirus cases. It didn’t take long before the host began sounding off on those who continue to refuse the vaccination, placing the blame for the ongoing pandemic restrictions squarely on their shoulders.

"It was not a fun Labor Day weekend COVID-wise," Kimmel said noting the increase in cases from this time last year.

JIMMY KIMMEL FACES BACKLASH FOR ‘NON-APOLOGY’ ADDRESSING BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY

"Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed," the host continued. "That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. ‘Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you.’ ‘Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."

VIEWERS REACT TO JIMMY KIMMEL CALLING FLORIDA 'AMERICA'S NORTH KOREA': 'HATEFUL IGNORANCE'

The comedian’s reference to "horse goo" had to do with increased reports of humans using ivermectin as a coronavirus treatment. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to warn people that it is not safe for humans to take and has not been scientifically linked to treating COVID-19 symptoms. It is typically used to treat parasitic worms in animals.

Kimmel also took time to note that Merck, the company behind ivermectin, also released a statement telling people that it is not an effective treatment for COVID-19 and that humans run health risks if they take it outside doctor-prescribed doses.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there," Kimmel continued. "People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘no I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimmel concluded his return monologue by thanking the slew of guest hosts who filled in for him while he was away, revealing that he was "white-knuckling it" behind the wheel of an RV most of the time with his wife and two kids.