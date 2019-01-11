Jimmy Kimmel on ‘Baby Shark’ song: ‘It feels like it goes on longer than Shark Week’

Jimmy Kimmel apparently isn’t a “Baby Shark” fan.

In a video of the show segment, the late-night host shared his distaste for the kid’s tune, saying “it feels like it goes on longer than Shark Week.” The clip was shared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” YouTube page Friday.

Kimmel went on to note the song’s wide exposure – its grossed more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube – and quipped that “30 million” came “from my daughter.”

The video of the song, which was posted in 2016 on the YouTube channel, “Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories,” kicked off by taking the viewer beneath the ocean’s surface before a boy appeared to sing “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.” The song’s lyrics continued in a similar way, changing the words to other family members like “Mommy shark” and “Grandpa shark.”

Kimmel also shared his shock at the fact that it “unbelievably” landed on the Billboard Top 100 chart this week. The song snagged the number 32 spot on the list.

“’Baby Shark’ is so big now it just got engaged to Arianna Grande and they’re very happy together,” Kimmel joked.

“How this got into the top 40 I really don’t know but I don’t think I’m overreacting when I say whoever is responsible for it should be locked in prison for the rest of their lives and then when they die, their bodies should be fed to the very sharks they sang about,” he continued.