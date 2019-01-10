'Baby Shark' hits Billboard Hot 100

“Baby Shark,” the wildly popular children's YouTube video that dives into a song about sharks, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

The song, which was shared on the channel, “Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories” and has more than 2.1 billion views, landed in the number 32 spot, the list showed.

VIDEO: TODDLER’S FRUSTRATED ‘BABY SHARK’ SONG REQUEST TO AMAZON ALEXA GOES VIRAL

The video kicked off by taking the viewer beneath the ocean’s surface before a boy appeared to sing “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.” The song’s lyrics continued in a similar way, changing the words to other family members like “Mommy shark” and “Grandpa shark.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tune was initially shared online in 2015 by South Korean company SmartStudy, which has created kid-friendly clips under Pinkfong’s umbrella, The New York Times said. After reportedly undergoing a remix, it was shared again in June 2016.

It gained popularity in the U.S. last year following the onset of a social media challenge which encouraged listeners to record themselves busting a move to it.