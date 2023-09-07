Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Buffett’s daughter reveals father’s last days in cancer battle: ‘Despite the pain, he smiled every day’

'Margaritaville' singer died from skin cancer at age 76

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jimmy Buffett’s daughter, Sarah "Delaney" Buffett, shared an emotional tribute to her late father after his sudden death. 

The legendary singer had been "fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years," according to an official obituary for the star posted to his website. The "Margaritaville" icon died on Sept. 1 at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island. He was 76 years old.

"I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken," Delaney began to share on Instagram. 

Jimmy Buffett's daughter Delaney

Delaney Buffett, daughter of the music icon Jimmy Buffett, broke her silence after her late father's death. (Getty Images)

"Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant," she continued. 

"My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I've ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me. He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him," Delaney, 31, said in part. 

Buffett’s daughter noted that her father adored his fans tremendously and was thankful to share the stage with his band while touring.

She went on to say how much Buffett expressed gratitude toward the hospital workers who took care of him leading up to his death and appreciated the unconditional support from his loved ones. 

"And finally, to my dad, thank you," she concluded. "You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)."

Buffett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Slagsvol, and their three children, Savannah, Delaney and Cameron.

Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Buffett on red carpet

Jimmy Buffett was married to Jane Slagsvol for 46 years. (Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

His celebrity friends and fans posted tributes to the singer-songwriter on social media after the news of his death.

Elton John honored Buffett on his social media, writing, "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon."

Elton John Jimmy Buffett tribute

Elton John shared his condolences to Buffett's family in a touching tribute on Instagram. (Elton John/Instagram)

"Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me," he added, referring to Buffett's family.

Jimmy Buffett smiles in a tropical shirt and a lei around his neck

Jimmy Buffett tragically passed away at 76 after several years battling skin cancer. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys shared a simple message that reads, "Love and Mercy" on his X account.

Fellow Beach Boys member Mike Love shared a tribute to the star, recalling a performance with him onstage several years ago.


"Your music brought joy to so many people, including me. It was always a pleasure when our paths crossed and we were able to share the stage together. I will hold dear our time spent together on stage, especially you singing ‘Kokomo’ with us," Love wrote.

Jimmy Buffett playing guitar on stage

Jimmy Buffett's passing came as a shock to his many fans. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.)

Buffett released several pop culture staples in the 70s and 80s, including the hit "Margaritaville," "Come Monday," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," "A Pirate Looks at Forty" and "Pencil Thin Mustache."

