Jessie James Decker will only leave 'family oriented' Nashville for Italy

Jessie James Decker’s family is loving their life in Nashville.

The country star says she’s lived in Music City since she graduated from high school, and she and her husband Eric Decker decided to raise their family there because it’s such a "family-oriented" town.

"I graduated high school in 2007, and I moved here two weeks later," the 36-year-old tells Fox News Digital. "And other than living with Eric during football season when we were, you know, living where he played, we've always had Nashville as our home base. And it's just, we just love it here. It's the best. It's such a family-oriented place. I feel like it just aligns with how we want to live our lives. And unless we're going to Italy, we're not going anywhere."

Decker and her husband just welcomed their fourth child, Denver, which she calls a "wild surprise," admitting they’re not sleeping right now.

"Man, as if it couldn't get fuller in our household," she jokes. "I mean, I just feel like Denver completed everything. He's almost 10 months now. He is just the light of our lives. We weren't planning on having a fourth. So, when he did come into our lives, it was just the sweetest surprise. The kids are obsessed with him. They're such a big help. And it's fun to be parents to a baby again. We're not sleeping. I'm not going to sugarcoat that. We're exhausted. This baby won't sleep. My first, Vivy, didn't sleep either, so it's not anything we're not used to, but it's definitely been a wild surprise. And we are loving every minute of it. And like I said, the house feels even fuller."

She says the most difficult part of having a new baby is not sleeping.

"The hardest part of starting over, honestly, is the lack of sleep," she tells Fox News Digital. "We were at a place where everyone was sleeping and good. Listen, no one can function without good sleep. And so that's been the hardest struggle for us, but, and just being in the baby phase again, I mean, we're in diapers again. It's just wild."

She noted that their second-youngest, Forrest, is 6 years old, so "it’s quite a difference, but it’s fun. It's so fun and there's so many new things. I didn't even realize all the new products that they could create within the last six years. I mean, I honestly had to, like, learn everything all over again."

The couple also share Vivienne, 10, and Eric Jr., 9.

That doesn’t mean that she and Eric don’t find time for romance though.

"When there's a will, there's a way," she laughs. "Trust me, we find the time because we have to."

But they’re not taking any chances on any more wild surprises.

Decker says that her husband got a vasectomy after Denver was born. She’s also planning on a little "mama makeover," which may include a tummy tuck.

"Definitely been thinking about it and I deserve it," she says. "I've had four children… I’ve been working really hard in the gym. I feel like I'm finally physically back to where I want to be. I feel strong, I feel toned. I just feel my best when I feel like myself, and I'm always such an active person. But eventually, I'll treat myself to a little mama makeover."

But, she doesn’t recommend dieting during the holidays.

"The best way is to just indulge and just do it," she says of how to take care of yourself during the holiday season. "I do not hold back during the holidays and I don't think anyone should. That's what Jan. 1, those New Year's resolutions are for. So just like my book says, just eat, just do it. Enjoy yourself. It makes it no fun if you're holding back, eat all the cookies you want, eat all the pie you want. That's what the holidays are for. Enjoy. Indulge. But Jan. 1 we can all just join in together and be like, OK, now we're going to hit the gym. That's the way I look at it."

The founder of Kittenish also has another reason to look forward to the holidays: her clothing line’s holiday collaboration with Things Remembered.

"I was so excited for this opportunity because Things Remembered is all about being festive and celebrating and fun and colorful and accessorizing, and so, for me, it just made so much sense for Kittenish because that is what Kittenish is all about," she says. "They did such a good job with our team, making sure that everything was just on brand and fun and colorful, and I'm really excited about this collaboration. It's going to be a long-term collaboration."