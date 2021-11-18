Jessie James Decker poses in bikini: 'Cabo just brings it outta me'

Jessie James Decker posed for Instagram in a bikini while vacationing in Cabo.

Decker, 33, showed off her toned abs in a blue, pink and orange patterned swimsuit in the post.

"Cabo just brings it outta me," the musician captioned her photo before adding a sunshine emoji.

Decker accessorized her look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

The "I Look So Good" singer also got cheeky on Instagram during her Cabo vacation. Decker shared a photo showing off her bum while wearing a black thong bikini earlier this week.

"Suns out…" she captioned the shot.

Decker has continued to give fans a glimpse of her body after she clapped back at social media users who were criticizing her body in July.

The country music star got emotional on her Instagram Story at the time while talking about a Reddit thread a friend had sent her. The thread reportedly "rips" Decker apart "on a daily basis" for gaining weight.

"It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this," Decker said at the time.

"Yes, I have gained weight, 100%. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100% am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."