Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker poses in bikini: 'Cabo just brings it outta me'

Decker posed for a photo while enjoying a beverage during her vacation

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 18

Jessie James Decker posed for Instagram in a bikini while vacationing in Cabo. 

Decker, 33, showed off her toned abs in a blue, pink and orange patterned swimsuit in the post.

"Cabo just brings it outta me," the musician captioned her photo before adding a sunshine emoji.

Decker accessorized her look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body for fans on Instagram during a vacation to Cabo. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

JESSIE JAMES DECKER SIZZLES IN MULTI-COLOR BIKINI DURING BEACH OUTING

The "I Look So Good" singer also got cheeky on Instagram during her Cabo vacation. Decker shared a photo showing off her bum while wearing a black thong bikini earlier this week.

"Suns out…" she captioned the shot.

Decker has continued to give fans a glimpse of her body after she clapped back at social media users who were criticizing her body in July.

Decker posed in a multi-color bikini while enjoying a beverage.

Decker posed in a multi-color bikini while enjoying a beverage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The country music star got emotional on her Instagram Story at the time while talking about a Reddit thread a friend had sent her. The thread reportedly "rips" Decker apart "on a daily basis" for gaining weight.

"It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this," Decker said at the time.

"Yes, I have gained weight, 100%. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100% am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."

Trending