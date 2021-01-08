'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave gives update on newborn's coronavirus diagnosis

Jessie Cave's newborn son is back at home after battling coronavirus in the hospital.

The "Harry Potter" star, who played Lavender Brown in the films, updated concerned fans about her son Abraham "Bam" Benjamin's condition on social media.

On Thursday, she wrote, "Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody ❤️ amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster."

Cave, 33, who lives in the United Kingdom, first revealed Abraham had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital," she wrote. "Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Cave continued: "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families [sic] new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors."

Abraham was born in October and joins siblings Margot, 4, and brother Donnie, 6, whom Cave shares with her husband, Alfie Brown.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a national lockdown in the United Kingdom through mid-February in an effort to combat a variant of the coronavirus that is continuing to rapidly spread in the region.

"We now have a new variant of the virus and it's been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading," Johnson said in an address.

Under the rules, all schools and colleges will be closed for in-person learning. University students will not be returning until at least mid-February.

Nonessential businesses such as hair salons and restaurants will be closed, although eateries can operate delivery services. As of Monday, England reported more than 26,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which is a 30% jump from a week ago.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.