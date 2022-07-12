Jessica Simpson slammed for giving 3-year-old daughter a pacifier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans are giving Jessica Simpson a piece of their mind.

The actress, 42, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a series of images of her family on a lake vacation. In some pictures, Simpson’s daughter, Birdie, 3, was seen with a pacifier in her mouth.

Her comment section quickly filled with fans disapproving of Birdie still using a pacifier at her age.

"Is that a pacifier!?????" a user commented. Another added, "Birdies a little old for a binkie don’t you think."

Another Instagram user pointed out Birdie’s age and wrote, "Why the binkie tho isn’t she too old for that ..????"

Although Simpson’s comment section featured negative comments on her parenting decisions, there were users who defended the actress.

"I honestly hope Jess doesn’t read the disgusting comments on here. It must be soul destroying having your photos picked apart online by strangers," on user commented.

"And before anyone starts with the oh she’s a public figure, NO that does not give you a free pass to say horrible things, she is human, this is her space & we know nothing about her personal life aside from what she decides to share."

Simpson has not commented on the negativity and instead shared a birthday Instagram post where she said she’s proud of her "faith, resilience and strength."

"I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades," she wrote alongside an image of herself in a black dress.

"I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."