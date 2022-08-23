Mexican journalist killed in traffic ambush after publishing story on local politicians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mexican journalist was ambushed and murdered by gunmen in the city of Chilpancingo on Monday.

Columnist Fredid Roman was killed while in his car after a pair of armed attackers ambushed him on his way home from work. Roman had just finished publishing a column discussing the involvement of local politicians in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, Reuters reported.

It is not yet clear whether the attack targeted Roman because of his work.

The slaying comes amid overwhelming violence throughout the country from Mexican cartels. Mexican President Lopez Obrador urged citizens to remain calm in a statement last week.

"I want to tell the people of Mexico to be calm, that there is governance, there is stability," López Obrador said during an address from the National Palace in Mexico City .

Obrador went on to blame his "conservative" opponents for blowing the issue out of proportion.

"At the same time, there is an interest on the part of our adversaries, the conservatives, to magnify things, to do tabloid, sensationalist journalism," he added. "I don't know if there was a connection, a hidden hand, if this had been set up. What I do know is that our opponents, the corrupt conservatives, help in the black propaganda."

Obrador's speech came after days of cartel violence that left 11 people dead. Other violence across the country saw more than two dozen convenience stores owned by the same national chain go up in flames.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government urged its employees based in Tijuana to shelter in place amid the violence.

"The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate," the consulate said earlier in August. "U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice."