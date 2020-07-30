Jessica Simpson details confronting her childhood abuser, sending her a copy of her memoir 'Open Book'

Jessica Simpson is opening up more about the abuse she endured as a child and how her recent memoir, "Open Book," helped lead her to forgiveness.

The 40-year-old singer released the autobiography on February 4. In it, she revealed for the first time publicly that she was abused by the daughter of a family friend. The abuse began when she was 6 years old and she shared a bed with her abuser during family visits to her home.

The mother of three appeared on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast "The Gift of Forgiveness" to explain the steps she's taken in recent years to overcome the childhood trauma. She also admitted to recently sending a copy of her memoir to her abuser.

"I would say about eight years ago I confronted her," Simpson explained. "I went to her and I just said, 'I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused' because she was being abused by an older guy. Basically, he was always there at the house as well. He never touched me but he would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me. In so many ways, I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen."

Simpson recalled telling the girl that she knew she had "a lot to deal with" and implored her that she "should probably talk to someone."

The fashion designer vowed at the time that she no longer wanted to "live in denial" about what happened. It was also around the time she divorced Nick Lachey and was "soul searching."

"I was just in that place where I was celibate and on this journey to explore myself and I knew I couldn't move forward without letting her know," Simpson recalled.

The "Irresistible" singer said that while her female abuser continued to remain in her life, she decided to send her a copy of her memoir.

"I even sent her the book and I told her that I hope it brings healing," Simpson said.

Chris Pratt's wife's podcast is a platform where she welcomes guests to discuss their life stories, all of which are based on forgiveness. In the episode, Simpson reiterated some of the details she revealed in the book, such as coming clean about the abuse to her parents six years after it started.

"Right after that, they took action and I never had to go back," Simpson told Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Also in "Open Book," Simpson admitted that she at first coped with the trauma by turning to alcohol and pills.

"I was killing myself with all the drinking and the pills," Simpson admitted in an excerpt first released by People magazine.

She said her rock bottom came in November 2017, when she finally admitted to her friends she needed help.

“I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s the alcohol that’s doing this, and making things worse, then I quit," Simpson recalled.

Today, Simpson is married to former NFL star Eric Johnson. They share three children together: daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1, and son, Ace Knute, 7.

One week after the book's release, she discussed her path to sobriety and the ease of her second marriage to Johnson in an interview with Us Weekly.

"In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," the 39-year-old told the magazine. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.