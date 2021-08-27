Jessica Simpson stuns in animal print dress for date night with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson showed off her curves in a series of social media photos of her date night on Thursday with her husband Eric Johnson.

The 41-year-old musician wore a tight animal print dress paired with gold strappy sandals. Simpson accented the dress with a handful of necklaces.

"Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night," the "With You" singer captioned a shot of her and Johnson. She added a green heart emoji and a praising hands emoji.

Simpson also shared a photo of just herself.

"Come and Knock On My Door," she captioned the photo.

The musician revealed she recently got rid of her scale. Simpson told Hoda Kotb during an episode of the "Today" show that her previous issues with body image led her to the decision.

"I threw it out," Simpson said at the time.

"It was like a Ouija board," she continued. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."

The musician's mother admitted in April that the struggles had been hard on Simpson and had led her to want to be a recluse.

"I have to be honest – to me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," Tina said on an episode of the "Today" show. "Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period."