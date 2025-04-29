Jeremy Renner says he died after terrifying snowplow accident, recalls being at 'exhilarating peace'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years after being run over by a snowplow that left him in critical condition, Jeremy Renner is revealing new details surrounding the terrifying incident, including that he actually "died."

"As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired," Renner wrote in his new book, "My Final Breath," per Us Weekly. "After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died."

"I died, right there on the driveway to my house."

"I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it," he wrote.

Renner noted that the EMTs said his "heart rate had bottomed out at 18."

"This was basically dead," Renner, who said he was at "an exhilarating peace," wrote.

"When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy," he added. "There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy."

"I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once," he added. "In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever."

Renner, 54, was run over by a snowplow on Jan. 1, 2023 at his Lake Tahoe home, resulting in traumatic injuries. The actor spent most of 2023 recovering and trying to return to his regular activities.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic accident , where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat.

"Six f---ing wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds of machine, all ranged against one human body," he wrote in the book, according to Page Six. "I hear all the bones crack … Skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars: fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin, crack, snap, crack, squeeze."

"I had no full sense then what a hot mess my body was in," he added. "The truth was that my collapsed rib cage and my broken and dislocated shoulder and collarbone had worked to compress my lung to the point of suffocation."

"I could see my left eye with my right eye," Renner wrote.

"With the temperatures that morning hovering around freezing, and my body in shock, stuck on an icy driveway, the killing cold began to dangerously bite."

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

During a previous appearance on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, " Renner said the accident served as a "great reminder of what we all should be looking at in life."

"If we get too stressed or if things get too difficult or if it's insurmountable odds or whatever it might be. Just put one foot down and then put another foot down and then move towards it, right?"

