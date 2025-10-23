Jeremy Renner admits snowplow accident brought 'so many blessings' despite brutal injuries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremy Renner was pushed to his limit after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, promoting Season 4 of "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner recalled the day that his snowplow nearly crushed him at his Lake Tahoe home on New Year's Day in 2023.

He doubled down during his interview and said an accident like his showed him that being tested to your limits "changes everything."

"Well, look, there's so many blessings kind of bestowed onto me because of being tested to your limits. You know when you know, and I guess I got tested to a limit and still got through. So I know what a bad day feels like. So I don't expect to have any of those ever again, you know? So it's that simple," Renner said.

In May 2024, Renner was a guest on "The Tonight Show," where he said his accident was a "great gift."

After the accident, the actor spent most of 2023 recovering from his traumatic injuries and trying to return to his regular activities.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic accident, where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat.

Renner was run over by the snowcat while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow following a massive storm. He was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Renner's "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star, Edie Falco, joined him and said she was "most definitely" inspired by Renner's outlook following his injury.

"I mean most most definitely inspired. A lot of days that we were shooting were not easy. It was cold, and the days were kind of long and the scenes were dark and fraught. I never had a feeling that Jeremy didn't want to be there, you know. As far as a working environment, I don't really ask for much more than that. You wanna get the feeling that the other people wanna be where they are," Falco said.

Renner hinted at the upcoming season, which debuts on Sunday, and said fans are in for a "roller coaster ride."

"Yeah, I think a lot of chess playing, sort of themes going on. It's pretty intense. It's certainly high octane in its narrative, right? These are thick, thick storylines and rich characters. A lot is at stake this season. A lot is at stake for a lot of the players that the audience is very familiar with."

"We have some new players this year that are great adversaries, but we, the main heavy cast in the main storylike, a lot is at stake for everyone. That's what separates it from all the other seasons," Renner said.

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 premieres with one episode on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.

